SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 15,820 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 61.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15,820 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $124,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. King sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $63,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,411 shares of company stock worth $5,579,387. 3.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.32.

PLAY stock opened at $39.21 on Tuesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $11.36 and a one year high of $51.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.09.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

