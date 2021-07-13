Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Short Interest Update

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the June 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sharp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Get Sharp alerts:

OTCMKTS:SHCAY traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $4.01. The stock had a trading volume of 12,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,463. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26. Sharp has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $5.67.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Sharp had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Sharp will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sharp

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, and ICT. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, camera modules, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, wafer foundry, CMOS / CCD sensors, semiconductor lasers etc.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Sharp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.