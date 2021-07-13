Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Given New C$0.40 Price Target at Scotiabank

Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$0.30 to C$0.40 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SHERF opened at $0.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.43. Sherritt International has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

