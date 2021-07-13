ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NYSE:SWAV) CEO Douglas Evan Godshall Sells 45,000 Shares

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NYSE:SWAV) CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total value of $7,171,200.00.

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $188.01 on Tuesday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $203.74.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

