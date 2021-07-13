Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NYSE:SCVL) CFO W Kerry Jackson Sells 11,000 Shares

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NYSE:SCVL) CFO W Kerry Jackson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $747,010.00.

Shares of SCVL traded down $1.54 on Tuesday, reaching $68.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,875. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $79.81.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.