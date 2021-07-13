Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,432.64.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 18.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,494.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13. The company has a market cap of $185.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify has a 1 year low of $839.40 and a 1 year high of $1,587.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,298.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

