Short Interest in Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Decreases By 99.7%

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the June 15th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TBABF remained flat at $$23.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.69. Trelleborg AB has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Trelleborg AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Trelleborg AB (publ)

Trelleborg AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells engineered polymer solutions for seal, damp, and protect critical applications worldwide. The company offers anti-vibration solutions, including anti-vibration and suspension products, as well as buffers and pads, and cable entry products; boots for transmission, steering gear, and shock absorption applications; bearings and bushings; and shims/insulators, tuned absorbers, applied damping material, rubber cover seals, and noise and vibration damping solutions.

