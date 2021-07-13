Short Interest in Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Decreases By 99.7%

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the June 15th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TBABF remained flat at $$23.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.69. Trelleborg AB has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Trelleborg AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Trelleborg AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells engineered polymer solutions for seal, damp, and protect critical applications worldwide. The company offers anti-vibration solutions, including anti-vibration and suspension products, as well as buffers and pads, and cable entry products; boots for transmission, steering gear, and shock absorption applications; bearings and bushings; and shims/insulators, tuned absorbers, applied damping material, rubber cover seals, and noise and vibration damping solutions.

