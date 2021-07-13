SHPING (SHPING) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $24,960.00

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Over the last week, SHPING has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. SHPING has a total market cap of $987,421.82 and $24,960.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHPING coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00052963 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00016747 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $293.44 or 0.00885254 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005404 BTC.

SHPING Coin Profile

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,684,339,519 coins. SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

