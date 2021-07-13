SI-BONE, Inc. (NYSE:SIBN) Director John Gordon Freund Sells 69,861 Shares

SI-BONE, Inc. (NYSE:SIBN) Director John Gordon Freund sold 69,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $2,261,400.57.

John Gordon Freund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, John Gordon Freund sold 71,587 shares of SI-BONE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $2,174,813.06.

Shares of SIBN stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.39. 4,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,345. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

