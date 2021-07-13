Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.85

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$16.85 and last traded at C$16.71, with a volume of 16824 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.78.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SIA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.75 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.83.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.55. The stock has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a PE ratio of -94.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.04.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$161.23 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is presently -528.81%.

In related news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total transaction of C$48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 215,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,454,400. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,380.

About Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.