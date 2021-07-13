Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of Signify Health stock opened at $30.44 on Monday. Signify Health has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $40.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.53 million. Analysts expect that Signify Health will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter worth $49,567,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter worth $490,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter worth $274,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter worth $565,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter worth $4,389,000.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

