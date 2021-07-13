Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.50.
Shares of Signify Health stock opened at $30.44 on Monday. Signify Health has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $40.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter worth $49,567,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter worth $490,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter worth $274,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter worth $565,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter worth $4,389,000.
Signify Health Company Profile
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
