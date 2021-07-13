Sika’s (SXYAY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Sika stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.96. The stock had a trading volume of 33,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,166. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.08. Sika has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $34.57.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

