Silver Point Capital L.P. Purchases 300,000 Shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (NYSE:GPOR) Stock

Gulfport Energy Co. (NYSE:GPOR) Director Silver Point Capital L.P. bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.50 per share, for a total transaction of $18,450,000.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Silver Point Capital L.P. bought 50,000 shares of Gulfport Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.13 per share, for a total transaction of $3,256,500.00.

NYSE GPOR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.87. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,459. Gulfport Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.71 and a 52-week high of $82.16.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 193,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 73,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.

