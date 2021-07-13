Simulations Plus, Inc. (NYSE:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz Sells 24,000 Shares of Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NYSE:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $1,280,160.00.

Shares of SLP traded down $9.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,072. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

