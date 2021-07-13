Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 9.00%.
Simulations Plus stock opened at $45.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.83. The company has a market capitalization of $906.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of -0.07. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $90.92.
In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $1,644,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,519,478 shares in the company, valued at $309,765,022.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total transaction of $721,388.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,494,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,500,624.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,523 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,761. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Simulations Plus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.
Simulations Plus Company Profile
Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.
