Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 9.00%.

Simulations Plus stock opened at $45.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.83. The company has a market capitalization of $906.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of -0.07. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $90.92.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $1,644,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,519,478 shares in the company, valued at $309,765,022.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total transaction of $721,388.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,494,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,500,624.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,523 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,761. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Simulations Plus stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Simulations Plus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.