SiTime Co. (NYSE:SITM) CEO Rajesh Vashist Sells 20,725 Shares

SiTime Co. (NYSE:SITM) CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $1,943,797.75.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $256,260.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $352,140.00.

NYSE SITM traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $117.46. 582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,949. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $45.04 and a one year high of $151.78.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

