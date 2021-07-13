Skeena Resources (OTCMKTS:SKREF) Trading Up 2.6%

Skeena Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SKREF)’s share price was up 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.27 and last traded at $11.26. Approximately 10,239 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 21,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

Separately, Clarus Securities increased their price target on Skeena Resources from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.51.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

