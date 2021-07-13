Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WORK. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 881.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 1,434.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

Shares of WORK stock opened at $43.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.39. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.94.

In related news, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 1,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $66,390.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,561.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $10,515,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,952,560.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 421,193 shares of company stock worth $18,092,293. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.