Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Trading 11.1% Higher

Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT)’s stock price shot up 11.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. 54,897 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 107,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The company has a market capitalization of C$142.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02.

About Small Pharma (CVE:DMT)

Small Pharma Ltd. operates as a pharmaceutical company that develops a rapid-acting antidepressant to treat patients with depression. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

