SmartFinancial (SMBK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect SmartFinancial to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 9.31%. On average, analysts expect SmartFinancial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.75. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $25.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMBK. TheStreet raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

