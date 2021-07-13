SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $311.65.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.17, for a total value of $825,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.23, for a total value of $2,612,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 306,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,027,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,667 shares of company stock valued at $10,033,678. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $268.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.47, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.13. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $151.75 and a 12-month high of $377.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.99.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

