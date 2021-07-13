SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $21,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $510,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the period. 37.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $169.00 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.92.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

