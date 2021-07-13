Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Chairman Phillip Goldstein Sells 98,330 Shares

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Chairman Phillip Goldstein sold 98,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $1,507,398.90.

NYSE SPE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.26. 248,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,479. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $15.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1075 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPE. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 25.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

