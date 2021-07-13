Spendcoin (SPND) Market Capitalization Reaches $76.08 Million

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Spendcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded down 44.5% against the US dollar. Spendcoin has a total market capitalization of $76.08 million and $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00052623 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00016335 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.02 or 0.00887930 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005343 BTC.

Spendcoin (SPND) is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org . The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

