Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.09). Sprout Social reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sprout Social.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.30.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $367,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $77,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,291 shares of company stock valued at $18,128,660. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 78,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 4.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 837,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,387,000 after buying an additional 36,789 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth about $345,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

SPT traded down $2.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.65. The stock had a trading volume of 471,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,338. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $95.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.71.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprout Social (SPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.