StakerDAO (STKR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3,780.00

StakerDAO (CURRENCY:STKR) traded up 23.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Over the last week, StakerDAO has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One StakerDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StakerDAO has a market capitalization of $869,644.18 and approximately $3,780.00 worth of StakerDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get StakerDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00043995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00114128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00158454 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,663.93 or 0.99909168 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.21 or 0.00954966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002821 BTC.

StakerDAO Coin Profile

StakerDAO’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,846,912 coins. StakerDAO’s official Twitter account is @stakerdao

Buying and Selling StakerDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakerDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StakerDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StakerDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StakerDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StakerDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.