Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $330.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $340.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on STMP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Stamps.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday.

Stamps.com stock opened at $322.35 on Monday. Stamps.com has a fifty-two week low of $159.22 and a fifty-two week high of $325.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.12. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.34.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stamps.com will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $991,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 9,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.33, for a total value of $1,934,228.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,228.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,272 shares of company stock valued at $3,429,961. 6.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STMP. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Stamps.com in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 6,233.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 121.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stamps.com by 132.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

