STATERA Trading Down 4% Over Last 7 Days (STA)

STATERA (CURRENCY:STA) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One STATERA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, STATERA has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. STATERA has a market cap of $1.65 million and $76,119.00 worth of STATERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00044038 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00114656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00159037 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,766.33 or 0.99966355 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $313.43 or 0.00956241 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002813 BTC.

STATERA Coin Profile

STATERA’s launch date was July 4th, 2017. STATERA’s total supply is 80,854,314 coins and its circulating supply is 80,854,139 coins. STATERA’s official website is stateratoken.com . STATERA’s official Twitter account is @startaico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Starta Accelerator is an acceleration program launched by Starta Capital VC Fund in 2015. It seeks to empower Eastern European frontier technology companies by exposing them to the U.S. market and providing training in various areas. Starta identifies and helps these companies while also getting a share of the company, then exiting at with a profit. The Starta token is a Waves-based asset that represents a share in the portfolio of the “Starta Accelerator 16/17”, allowing holders to profit from this business model. The portfolio at hand includes multiple startups, mostly tech-oriented. “

