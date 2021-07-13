Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Position Lessened by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 749,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,108 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $38,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,687,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,253,154,000 after buying an additional 2,023,607 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $138,378,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,117,000 after buying an additional 173,849 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,901,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,200,000 after buying an additional 102,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,227,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,078,000 after buying an additional 49,367 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $4,659,206.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at $62,125,417.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,334,075.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

STLD stock opened at $62.85 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $66.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.62%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.70.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.