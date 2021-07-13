Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,921 shares during the period. Steel Dynamics comprises 0.8% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,117,000 after purchasing an additional 173,849 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 123,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,069,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.67. The stock had a trading volume of 15,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,127. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,348.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $4,659,206.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

