Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 356 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Garmin were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,181,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Garmin by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,676,000 after acquiring an additional 375,379 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 816,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,692,000 after acquiring an additional 272,796 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 67.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 436,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,504,000 after purchasing an additional 175,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter valued at about $21,755,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 84,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $12,010,511.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,214 shares of company stock worth $34,321,615 over the last 90 days. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $149.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.56. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $91.84 and a 1 year high of $149.90.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.14%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

