Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 78.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Generac were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 66.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Generac by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 5.3% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.20.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $448.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.77, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $354.07. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.02 and a 1-year high of $452.92.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.16 million. Equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,873,502.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,414,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,435,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,870 shares of company stock valued at $10,249,340 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

