Stephens Inc. AR Has $586,000 Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 37.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

In related news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $114,770.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 133,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $7,099,076.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,205,948 shares of company stock valued at $94,414,767 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CG opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.48 and a 52-week high of $48.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 53.69% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.