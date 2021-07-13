Stephens Inc. AR Invests $607,000 in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of Vuzix by 200.3% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 60,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 40,430 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vuzix during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,017,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Vuzix during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vuzix during the first quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vuzix during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

VUZI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vuzix in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Vuzix from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of Vuzix stock opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. Vuzix Co. has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.64.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Vuzix had a negative net margin of 137.70% and a negative return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 million. The company’s revenue was up 160.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

