Stephens Inc. AR Sells 2,769 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 639,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after acquiring an additional 195,589 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $1,123,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 113,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.64. The company has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 2.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.61.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

