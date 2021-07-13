Stephens Inc. AR Sells 4,534 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,534 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,107,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,817,000 after purchasing an additional 672,953 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 14.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,768,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,719,000 after buying an additional 353,062 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,727,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,624,000 after buying an additional 185,117 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,989,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,578,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $67.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.22. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DAR. assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,046.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.