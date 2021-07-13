Stephens Inc. AR Takes $708,000 Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,486 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 222.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 24,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 16,685 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 771.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 390,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,436,000 after acquiring an additional 345,513 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 735,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,988,000 after purchasing an additional 384,879 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 13,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $49.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.96. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.71 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.86%.

ABCB has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

