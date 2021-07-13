Steven Joseph Murray Sells 288,831 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BIGC) Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 288,831 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total value of $20,339,479.02.

Steven Joseph Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BigCommerce alerts:

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Steven Joseph Murray sold 23,767 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $1,545,805.68.

On Thursday, June 24th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 176,525 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $11,518,256.25.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 450,900 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $31,689,252.00.

BigCommerce stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.04. The stock had a trading volume of 10,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,355. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $162.50.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.