Steven L. Ortega Sells 41,661 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NYSE:LESL) Stock

Leslie’s, Inc. (NYSE:LESL) Director Steven L. Ortega sold 41,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $1,116,931.41.

LESL stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.48. 31,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,785. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $32.84.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

