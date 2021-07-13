Stifel Financial Corp Buys 22,339 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,339 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of PGF stock opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.08. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $17.96 and a 12 month high of $19.38.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

