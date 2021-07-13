Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 61.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,847 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCL opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.