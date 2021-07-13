Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,577 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 206.8% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth $105,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 104.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $221.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.03 million. Equities analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 93.23%.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.42.

In related news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 23,900 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $337,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,911,325 shares in the company, valued at $578,077,022.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 124,437 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $1,855,355.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,139,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,563,876.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,991,854 shares of company stock valued at $28,794,132. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

