Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.56 Million Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 89.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,722 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 328,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after purchasing an additional 36,850 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,282 shares in the last quarter. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KL opened at $39.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.30. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $57.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 30.36%. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Kirkland Lake Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kirkland Lake Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.89.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

