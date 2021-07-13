Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% in the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.67.

ARE opened at $190.58 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $193.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.84. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The company had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 61.37%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $2,704,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 339,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,239,527.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $180,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,278.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

