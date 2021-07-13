Stifel Financial Corp Sells 4,449 Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,449 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.15% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter worth $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 124.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 18,191 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 245.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 346,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 246,145 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 94.1% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 98,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 47,835 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNR opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.04.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 59.97% and a return on equity of 18.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MNR. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

