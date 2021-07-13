Stifel Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,609 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Bank OZK by 36.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $42.71 on Tuesday. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.38. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.80.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 36.25%. The company had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

