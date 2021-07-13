Stillwater Holdings Llc Sells 413,241 Shares of eMagin Co. (NYSE:EMAN) Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSE:EMAN) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 413,241 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $1,636,434.36. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 56,511 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total transaction of $205,700.04.

NYSE EMAN traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,802. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. eMagin Co. has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $216.81 million, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.68.

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

