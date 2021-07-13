Stillwater Holdings Llc Sells 56,511 Shares of eMagin Co. (NYSE:EMAN) Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSE:EMAN) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 56,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total transaction of $205,700.04. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 413,241 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $1,636,434.36.

Shares of NYSE EMAN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.15. 613,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,182. eMagin Co. has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $5.42.

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

