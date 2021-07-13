Stitch Fix, Inc. (NYSE:SFIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NYSE:SFIX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Stitch Fix reported earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stitch Fix.

In other news, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $423,004.80. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 198,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $11,858,975.88. Insiders have sold a total of 395,124 shares of company stock valued at $22,097,537 over the last 90 days.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $60.44 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

