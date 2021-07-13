STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Lifted to Buy at

upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. currently has $39.00 price objective on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on STM. upgraded STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded STMicroelectronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.67.

NYSE:STM opened at $38.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.49. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $26.90 and a 1-year high of $43.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,594,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 243.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,456,224 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $55,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,097 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,835,694 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $68,728,000 after buying an additional 797,026 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 510,768.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,868 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $28,590,000 after buying an additional 745,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,414,000. Institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

